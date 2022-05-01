1 dead, several injured in shooting at Mississippi Mudbug Festival, sheriff says

Two people were detained for questioning at the scene, the sheriff said.

One person died and several others were injured in an incident with multiple shooters at the Mississippi Mudbug Festival at the state's fairgrounds in Jackson on Saturday, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said.

At least two people were detained at the scene, which was "contained and secured," Jones said late Saturday on social media.

"Several shooters believed to be involved and the investigation is being conducted as an active shooter situation," Jones said on Twitter.

Several people were transported to local hospitals with unknown injuries, he said.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been called to assist in the investigation, following an officer-involved shooting connected to the fairgrounds incident, Jones said.

The Mississippi Mudbug Festival, which was scheduled to run through Sunday, featured live bands, carnival rides and a crawfish boil. This year's musical headliners included Blue Oyster Cult, Laine Hardy and Bobby Rush.

