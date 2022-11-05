1 dead, multiple injured in Oklahoma tornado

A few tornadoes were likely for Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas.

One person has died in a tornado in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, Friday evening, and several others are injured, an official confirmed to ABC News.

A few tornadoes were likely Friday for parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas, the National Weather Service said. A tornado watch had been issued in the area through Friday night.

Multiple tornado warnings were in effect in the Dallas/Fort Worth region Friday, with people advised to seek shelter immediately due to life-threatening conditions.

"Atmospheric conditions are favorable for severe storms," the National Weather Service for Fort Worth, said.

A tornado was observed near Sulphur Springs in Hopkins County, Texas.

The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office said four homes were damaged following reports of a tornado in the southwestern region of the county. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Damaged homes were also reported in Paris, in Lamar County, Texas, according to ABC affiliate KTEN in Ada, Oklahoma.

"If you do not live in the storm affected areas of Lamar County, please stay away. If you don't have to leave home, please stay home," the Lamar County Sheriff's Office advised residents on social media.