1 dead, 3 officers injured in Haltom City shooting

One person was shot and killed and four others injured, including three police officers, Saturday in Haltom City, Texas, police said.

The three officers did not suffer any life-threating injuries, authorities added.

The suspect was described as a white male with dark hair who was armed with a rifle and may be injured or dead, according to officials.

"The main concern is getting the scene secure, trying to get to our officers, be able to get them out of harms way while also trying to keep containment on the suspect," Sgt. Rick Alexander of Haltom City police said, WFAA reported.

This a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Izzy Alvarez contributed to this report.