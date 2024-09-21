Harris' fundraising triples Trump's in August, growing Democrat's warchest, FEC filings show

Harris and the DNC raised $257 million, as Trump and the RNC raised $85 million.

Vice President Kamala Harris raised more than triple the amount of funds that former President Donald Trump did in August, giving her team a massive financial advantage as the presidential race enters its final weeks, according to the latest disclosures filed with the Federal Election Commission.

The Harris campaign and the Democratic National Committee entered the final two full months of the 2024 election cycle with $286 million in the bank, compared to the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee's $214 million, according to the filings.

This comes after the Harris campaign and the DNC raised $257 million in the month of August, while the Trump campaign and the RNC raised $85 million the same month, filings show.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Madison, Wisconsin. Morry Gash/AP

Earlier this month, both campaigns voluntarily released their total August fundraising figures that included the total figures from their joint fundraising operation with state party committees, revealing a major money edge Harris had maintained for the Democratic Party.

The Harris campaign and the DNC spent $258 million in August, almost exactly the amount they raised, and the Trump campaign and the RNC spent $121 million despite raising $85 million, the latest filings show.

Last month, billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk made his largest federal political contribution to date, giving a total of $289,100 to the NRCC, the committee dedicated to supporting House GOP candidates. He did not make any contribution to the RNC or the NRSC, which focuses on Senate campaigns.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at the Israeli American Council National Summit, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP

Musk had in the past given $50,000 to former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's joint fundraising committee for House GOP, and $36,000 to Obama's 2012 campaign.

Some top Republican donors who had supported former Gov. Nikki Haley during the Republican primary season are apparently finally coming around in support of Trump, writing big checks to the main super PAC supporting Trump.

Hedge fund manager Paul E. Singer gave $5 million to Make America Great Again Inc., after serving as a vocal supporter of Haley earlier this year, according to filings. Investment banker Warren Stephens, who had given $1 million to a pro-Haley super PAC last year, gave the same amount to the pro-Trump super PAC, according to filings.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris boards Air Force Two during her departure at Dane County Regional Airport, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Madison, Wisconsin. Charlie Neibergall/AP

Trump's Save America PAC's new filing also shows that it spent nearly $2 million on legal bills in August, with one of Trump's lawyers, Todd Blanche, receiving more than $1 million of that sum. Other top firms paid by Save America include James Otis Law Group LLC, Habba Madaio & Associates LLP, Rober & Robert PLLC and Richard C. Klugh PA.

Notably, the Trump campaign reported a handful of small security services expenditures paid to Apocalypse Arms and Military Surplus in late July, after an assassination attempt against the former president, the latest report shows. The total amounts to $555.