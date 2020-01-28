Disturbing message, victim's name written on wall in home of suspected cigar lounge shooter: Police Police said the writings may reveal a "personal motivation."

Authorities came across a disturbing message in the home of the woman who police said killed one retired Illinois state trooper and wounded two other troopers, one current and one retired, in a Chicago-area cigar lounge shooting over the weekend.

While officers with the Lisle Police Department were searching the condominium of 51-year-old Lisa V. McMullan, they found the words, "I hate you…hope you two die!” written on a wall, according to a statement from the department on Monday.

Photo of Lisa V. McMullan, released by the released by Lisle Police Department on Jan. 25, 2020, who police identified as the shooter at a Humidor cigar lounge in Lisle, Ill. A total of seven seven bullets were fired on Jan. 24, 2020 by the suspect, including the one she fired to take her own life, according to the police. Via Lisle Police Department

The name of the retired trooper that was killed, Gregory Rieves, was also written, according to police.

McMullan, of Chicago, died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police said.

The shooting unfolded at the Humidor Cigar Lounge around 10:13 p.m. on Friday in Lisle, located about 25 miles west of Chicago.

Video surveillance captured the incident. McMullan was seen standing up "without apparent provocation," drawing a handgun and fatally shooting a man in the back of the head, police said.

Handout photo of Retired Trooper Gregory Rieves who succumbed to his injuries after he was shot on Jan. 24, 2020, along with ISP District Chicago veteran Trooper Kaiton Bullock and retired Special Agent Lloyd Graham in Lisle, Ill. at the Humidor cigar lounge. Courtesy Illinois State Police

She then fired several other rounds at the two other troopers before fatally shooting herself, according to police.

The two injured troopers were identified by Illinois State Police as Kaiton Bullock, a 22-year-veteran of the department who was off duty at the time, and Lloyd Graham, a 55-year-old retired trooper.

They remain in serious but stable condition at a local hospital, according to police.

A car is parked by the sign of a Humidor cigar lounge in Lisle, Ill. on Jan. 25, 2020. A woman fatally shot a retired Illinois State Police trooper and wounded another retired state trooper and an off-duty trooper before turning the gun on herself at the cigar lounge Friday night, according to the police. Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune/TNS via Newscom

Authorities are still searching for a clear motive, but said the writings "may point toward a personal motivation." Another man's name was also written on the wall, but authorities did not disclose who the man was and only said that he was not present at the time of the shooting.

McMullan and Rieves were known to frequent the cigar lounge at the same time, according to police, but no other relationship between the two has been publicly disclosed.

McMullan, who had no known criminal history, is said to have fired seven bullets during the shooting. She possessed both a valid Firearm Owners Identification Card and a Concealed Carry License, according to police.