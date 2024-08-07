Dog starts house fire by chewing portable phone battery, officials say

No one -- including the pets -- was harmed in the fire, officials said.

A dog in Tulsa, Oklahoma, started a house fire after biting into a lithium ion battery, fire officials said.

The Tulsa Fire Department recently released dramatic footage of the fire, which took place in May, showing the portable cellphone battery sparking and bursting into flames, sending two dogs and a cat running.

The home sustained significant damage in the fire, but the pets escaped through a dog door and were not harmed, according to Andy Little, a spokesperson for the fire department.

In a video provided by the Tulsa Fire Department, a pet dog is seen starting a house fire by chewing on a lithium battery on a mattress in Tulsa, Okla. Tulsa Fire Department/Facebook

"However, the outcome could’ve been much worse if there had been no means of escape or if the family was asleep at the time," Little added.

Little called lithium ion battery fires a "critical issue that has been affecting fire departments across the United States."

The batteries, commonly used to charge cellphones, are “known for storing a significant amount of energy in a compact space," Little said.

"However, when this energy is released uncontrollably, it can generate heat, produce flammable and toxic gases and even lead to explosions," he added.

In a video provided by the Tulsa Fire Department, a pet dog is seen starting a house fire by chewing on a lithium battery on a mattress in Tulsa, Okla. Tulsa Fire Department/Facebook

Extreme heat exposure, physical damage, overcharging and using incompatible charging equipment can lead to the devices catching fire, according to experts.

Little urged the public to exercise caution with lithium ion batteries, including storing them out of reach of children and pets.

To dispose of the devices, Little said they should be brought to a designated recycling center or hazardous waste collection point -- not simply thrown in the garbage, which could damage the batteries and potentially cause fires.

"Let us work together to prevent lithium-ion battery-related fires and keep our homes and communities safe," Little said.