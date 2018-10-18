Surveillance footage from a doorbell security camera captured the heartbreaking moment a toddler was left abandoned outside a stranger's home in the middle of the night in a suburb of Houston, Texas.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office released the 23-second video on Thursday in hopes the public can help identify the 2-year-old boy and the adult who left him behind.

The footage shows a woman carrying two bags and holding a toddler in the air by his arm as she runs toward the front door of a home in Spring, Texas, some 25 miles north of Houston, on Wednesday night around 8:20 p.m. local time. When she reaches the front entrance, the woman puts the child down, repeatedly rings the door bell and knocks several times. She then drops the bags she was carrying, runs back to her parked white vehicle and drives away, leaving the little boy behind.

According to the sheriff's office, authorities received a 911 call from someone who said she went to answer a knock at her door and found a child standing there with no adult.

The little boy was not injured and "appears to be in good health," the sheriff's office said.

The woman in the video appears to be in her mid-20s to early 30s with long, dark hair. She also has multiple tattoos on her right arm, the sheriff's office said.

Child Protective Services has since taken custody of the toddler and are assisting authorities in identifying his family.

Anyone with information regarding the woman or the child is urged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office 936-760-5800 or contact Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) and refer to case no. 18A299244.