Dozens injured in Chicago train crash, fire department says

A CTA train collided with a plow Thursday morning, authorities said.

Dozens of people were injured in a crash involving a Chicago transit train Thursday morning, authorities said.

A Chicago Transit Authority train collided with a snow-fire plow around 10:35 a.m. local time, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Thirty-eight people total were injured, including 31 civilians and seven CTA personnel, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

A CTA train collision injured several people, on Nov. 16, 2023, in Chicago. WLS

Among the victims, 23 were transported to multiple area hospitals, while 15 refused treatment, the fire department said.

Their conditions range from fair to serious, with none suffering from life-threatening injuries, Chicago Fire Department Assistant Deputy Chief Paramedic Keith Gray told reporters.

Four children were among those injured, he said.

The Yellow Line train crashed into "rail equipment" in the Howard Rail Yard, the CTA said.

The CTA train was "traveling at its normal speed" when it collided with the plow on the same track, Chicago Fire Department District Chief Robert Jurewicz said.

"The other vehicle was not traveling very fast at all," Jurewicz said.

