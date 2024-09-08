"The driver is in custody, and alcohol was a contributing factor," police said

Dozens injured as vehicle crashes into Elks Lodge in Arizona, police say

A vehicle crashed on Saturday into an Elks Lodge in Arizona, injuring more than two dozen people, police said.

"The driver is in custody, and alcohol was a contributing factor," the Apache Junction Police Department said in a statement posted on social media.

A vehicle is seen at an Elks Lodge in Apache Junction, Arizona, in a photo release Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, by the Apache Junction Police Department. Apache Junction Police Department

Ten people were transported to local hospitals and 15 others were treated for minor injuries at the scene, police said.

The Elks Lodge is on N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction, a city about 45 minutes east of Phoenix.

A photo released by the police late on Saturday appeared to show a dark-colored pickup truck parked near a stage inside the venue. The vehicle in the image is surrounded by debris.