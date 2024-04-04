Dozens of rehabilitated turtles return to the ocean in largest release on record, conservationists say

Dozens of rehabilitated turtles got their first taste of their natural habitat when they were released into the Atlantic Ocean months after they were found cold-stunned by frigid temperatures.

The majority of the turtles were picked up in the winter months of 2023 in New England after most had washed onto shore, Rachel Overmeyer, rehabilitation program manager at the Georgia Sea Turtle Facility, told ABC News.

Nearly three dozen rehabilitated turtles were released back into the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday, April 3, 2024, after months of care. Turtles Fly Too

The turtles then spent several months in facilities in the Northeast, where caretakers gradually warmed them up and tracked their health, ensuring that they do not develop any secondary infections, such as pneumonia, she said. The turtles also underwent courses of antibiotics, fluid therapy and were provided with optimal nutrition, Overmeyer said.

"Nutrition is a really big, important part of their rehabilitation," she said.

The turtle experts picked Jekyll Island, Georgia, as the release location because ocean waters at any point north are not yet warm enough for the turtles and that is likely where these turtles would be in their migration route, Overmeyer said.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Turtles Fly Too, a nonprofit that pairs volunteer pilots with conservationists, coordinated efforts to transport all of the turtles to Georgia via plane, Overmeyer said. After landing, the turtles, stored in boxes that initially shipped bananas, were then driven to the beach.

A Kemp's ridley sea turtle pokes its head from the side of a box as it waits to be released back into the ocean off Jekyll Island, GA. Photo by Sara Hertwig for Turtles Fly Too Turtles Fly Too

The release was delayed by several hours due to a tornado watch that had been issued for Jekyll Island through the afternoon, Overmeyer said.

But by the time the crew got to the beach, the rain and clouds gave way to a shining sun. After a quick health check to make sure no injuries were sustained during the journey, the turtles, 33 Kemp’s ridley sea turtles and one green sea turtle -- were walked out to knee-deep water by crew members, Overmeyer said.

"They take right off most of the time," she said.

The Mystic Aquarium, the New York Marine Rescue Center and the New England Aquarium were among the facilities that cared for the turtles until ocean waters were warm enough for them to return. The release is the largest on record for the state of Georgia, Overmeyer said.

The process of becoming cold-stunned in reptiles is comparable to hypothermia in mammals, Overmeyer said. The body processes in animals like iguanas, turtles, snakes and frogs slow down to a near-stop, allowing the animal to use just a small amount of body fat and survive for weeks in cold temperatures.

Every fall and early winter, hundreds of cold-stunned sea turtles wash up on the beaches of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, due to rapidly cooling water temperatures and wind patterns. Many turtles cannot escape the hook-like area of Cape Cod Bay, where they often wash up, the experts said.

The recovery in a facility can take up to six months, which is why conservationists in New England have set up patrols to monitor for cold-stunned turtles, Overmeyer said.

Kemp’s ridley sea turtles are listed as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species, while green sea turtles are listed as endangered.

"Through collaborative efforts, we can ensure the successful rehabilitation and return of these magnificent creatures to their natural habitats, safeguarding their future for generations to come," said Michelle Kaylor, director of the Georgia Sea Turtle Center. "We are honored that Jekyll Island could serve as the host beach location on the Atlantic Coast for the release of these rehabilitated sea turtles as they make their way to warmer waters."