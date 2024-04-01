The car appeared to try to follow an authorized vehicle entering the gate.

Driver rams into front gate of Atlanta FBI office, taken into custody

A driver rammed into the front gate of the Atlanta FBI office Monday afternoon and was taken into custody, according to FBI officials.

The car appeared to try to follow an authorized vehicle as it was entering the gate, and the pop-up barrier was deployed to stop the unauthorized car, officials said.

A man rammed a vehicle into the FBI entrance gate at the Atlanta field office, April 1, 2024. WSB

No injuries were reported, FBI officials said.

FBI agents and bomb technicians are checking the vehicle, as is standard operating procedure, officials said.

Authorities are considering state and federal charges, officials said.

ABC News' Jack Date contributed to this report.