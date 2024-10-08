Embattled Eric Adams deputy mayor resigns amid growing federal investigation

New York City Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright has become the 10th high-level official in Mayor Eric Adams' administration to resign Tuesday amid a growing federal probe.

Wright, whose home was searched and her electronics were confiscated last month by federal officials, did not disclose the reason for her departure.

"We are grateful for First Deputy Mayor Wright’s years of service to the city and all she has done to deliver for children, families, and working-class New Yorkers. She is an exceptional leader who assembled a strong team and constantly demonstrated a bold vision for this city,” Adams said in a statement on Tuesday.

The mayor was indicted two weeks ago and charged with allegedly engaging in a straw donor scheme and accepting lavish gifts from Turkish nationals in exchange for favors. He has pleaded not guilty.

