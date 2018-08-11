'What Would You Do?' episode recap: Diner denied service for political clothing

Here is a recap of this week's episode of "What Would You Do?" with ABC's John Quiñones:

'What Would You Do?': MAGA Denial (part 1) and Impeach 45 (part 2) -- We’re set up at a cafe when a man wearing a “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN” hat walks in. He takes a seat and is quickly confronted by the cafe's manager, who doesn’t agree with the MAGA hat or what it stands for. The customer defends his right to wear the hat and express his opinion; the manager continues to refuse to serve the customer. We’ll then switch things up and have that same actor wearing an “IMPEACH 45” T-shirt. When the manager refuses to serve him, how will other diners react? Do you agree that the customer should be able to wear what he wants, or side with the manager who declines service to customers based on their expression of political views? What would you do? Watch what happens:

'What Would You Do?': Humiliate the Homeless -- A group of teens are humiliating a homeless man on the boardwalk. They promise to give him a dollar if he does what they tell him to do. The teens continue to degrade him, having him bark like a dog, sing songs, dance and even make him pose for selfies to post on social media. Will anyone attempt to protect the homeless man’s dignity or will they walk by? Watch what happens:

'What Would You Do?': Failure to Launch -- You’re out at lunch when you hear a set of parents telling their son that it’s time for him to move out of the house. He’s 30 years old and they say it’s time for him to move on and support himself. But he’s in no rush to pack up and go. Do you agree with mom and dad that they’ve far exceeded their parental duties, or side with the son who says a parent’s love and support should be never ending? What would you do? Watch what happens:

'What Would You Do?': Finders Keepers -- Our scenario takes place at a restaurant. Our jerk customer is extremely rude to our waitress. He pays his bill and exits the restaurant but mistakenly leaves behind a bank envelope stuffed with $100 bills. Another customer (also an actor) spots the envelope, and in front of diners, is loudly overjoyed about her find. Suddenly, our jerk customer returns. He's upset, and worriedly asks everyone if they've seen his lost bank envelope. The customer with the cash pretends she knows nothing about it, hoping to keep it. Do restaurant customers have her back, or his? Watch what happens: