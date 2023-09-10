Escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante spotted with altered appearance, Pennsylvania police say

Cavalcante was seen late Saturday with a cleanly shaven face, police said.

The convicted murderer who escaped from a Pennsylvania prison last month was spotted on Saturday evening with an altered appearance, including a cleanly shaven face, law enforcement officials said.

Danelo Cavalcante was seen near the town of Phoenixville, in the northern area of Chester County, State Police officials said in a statement released early on Sunday.

The sighting took place either late Saturday or early Sunday, officials said.

Police monitor a wooded perimeter in the rain on day 10 of a manhunt for convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante on Sept. 9, 2023 in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. Cavalcante escaped from Chester County Prison on August 31. Mark Makela/Getty Images

Cavalcante escaped in late August from Chester County Prison, where he was being held after being convicted of stabbing his former girlfriend to death in broad daylight, officials said. He's alleged to have sneaked out of the prison by "crab walking" up a wall on Aug. 31.

This photo provided by the Chester County Prison shows Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, convicted this month of fatally stabbing his girlfriend, escaped on Aug. 31, 2023, from the suburban Philadelphia prison and prosecutors say he is also wanted in his native Brazil in a separate slaying. Chester County Prison via AP

Police have received reports of sightings during the days-long manhunt, including the most recent update on Saturday evening.

"He changed his appearance," the statement issued early on Sunday said. "He is clean shaven and last seen wearing a yellow or green hooded sweatshirt, black baseball style hat, green prison pants, and white shoes."

Police with rifles monitor a wooded perimeter in the rain on day 10 of a manhunt for convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante on Sept. 9, 2023, in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. Cavalcante escaped from Chester County Prison on August 31. Mark Makela/Getty Images

He was said to be driving an "unknown vehicle," which might have been white, officials said.

Law enforcement warned that Cavalcante should be considered "extremely dangerous."