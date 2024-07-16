Fast-moving brush fire spreads on Hawaii's Kauai Island, prompting evacuations

The fire, which broke out Monday, has burned about 1,000 acres, officials said.

A fast-moving brush fire on the island of Kauai has triggered evacuations on the west side of the island.

The fire broke out before noon on Monday and has burned approximately 1,000 acres, officials said.

"Area residents in Kaumakani are advised to evacuate the area immediately due to a fast-moving brush fire," the Kauai Fire Department said.

A photo taken by Seth Womble from the Big Save Market in Eleele, Kauai, shows a helicopter fighting a wildfire on the island on July 15, 2024. Seth Womble

Seth Womble and his wife, Meg, told ABC News they had evacuated their home in Hanapepe Heights on Monday afternoon. They have since returned, he said.

"We are home now and grateful that our neighborhood is in good shape," Womble said. "It was very close."

Multiple structures are being threatened, officials said, adding that power lines in the area have been de-energized. Sections of Kaumuali‘i Highway were closed to traffic on Monday night, officials said.

Paulette Morrissey Peterson, who lives in Hanapepe, told ABC News: "We’ve not returned yet, the fire is still smoldering, it’s still fairly windy so we took our packed cars, three kids and dog, and left until the smoke clears."

"Hopefully, the wind doesn’t shift," Peterson said.