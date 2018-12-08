FBI agent hospitalized after being shot in New York; two suspects in custody

An FBI agent conducting surveillance in New York City was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after being shot, but is expected to survive, local and federal officials said.

The FBI's New York office issued a tweet shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday saying that an agent was wounded by gunfire and taken to a local hospital, but offered no further details.

The agent, who was in plainclothes, was shot in the shoulder in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

FBI agents were conducting surveillance in a car when people in another car drove by and shot at them, according to sources. The agents returned fire.

Earlier today, one of our agents was wounded by gunfire in Brooklyn and transported to a local hospital. No further details are available at this time. — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) December 8, 2018

Two suspects were in custody on Saturday night, sources told ABC News.

New York City firefighters responded to a report of gunshot wounds at 3:22 p.m. on Saturday, and two people were transported to local hospitals, an FDNY spokesman told ABC News. No further information was immediately available, the spokesman said.

The identity of the second individual hospitalized remained unclear on Saturday night.

There are no outstanding suspects at this time. Expect a large police presence in the area of 92nd Street & Avenue N in #Brooklyn as the investigation continues.

Wishing the agent a speedy recovery. https://t.co/jnMScb5fFr — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) December 9, 2018

Two suspects fled in one car, according to ABC station WABC, but later switched out the car at a nearby body shop. The first car was located at the body shop with bullet holes in it, WABC reported.

The agent, whose name has not been released, was taken to Brooklyn's Kings County Hospital, officials said.

New York Police Chief Terence Monahan said in a tweet to expect a large police presence in the area of the shooting on Saturday night.