'I don't have any files for you,' man tells Trump's lawyers after they subpoena wrong person

There are multiple Jeremy Rosenbergs in New York City, as former President Donald Trump's attorneys found out Tuesday after they sent a subpoena to the wrong one.

Last month, Trump's attorneys in his criminal hush money case in Manhattan sought to subpoena the Jeremy Rosenberg who was a supervising investigator in the Manhattan district attorney's office.

Instead, according to court filings revealed Tuesday, the subpoena went to another Jeremy Rosenberg living in an $8 million Brooklyn home.

"I don't have any files for you," that Rosenberg wrote to defense attorney Todd Blanche, per the court filings.

Furthermore, that Rosenberg wrote, "I'm keeping the fifteen dollars" Blanche had provided to help him pay the cost of sending the requested documents.

Prosecutors informed the court that was not the Jeremy Rosenberg Trump's legal team was looking for, after Blanche complained Rosenberg was not being cooperative.

Former President Donald Trump arrives for a rally, April 2, 2024 in Green Bay, Wis. Scott Olson/Getty Images

"After receiving defendant's pre-motion letter, the People spoke with Mr. Rosenberg's counsel, who informed the People that Mr. Rosenberg was not, in fact, served with the subpoena, that Mr. Rosenberg had not corresponded with defense counsel, and that Mr. Rosenberg does not have any connection to the Brooklyn address where the subpoena purportedly was served," prosecutors said.

Trump is scheduled to go to trial on April 15 after prosecutors say he falsified business records in connection with a hush money payment his then-attorney Michael Cohen made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels just days before the 2016 presidential election.

The former president has pleaded not guilty and denied all wrongdoing.