Here's what not to do if your California home was damaged, destroyed by wildfire

This story was originally published by KABC, an ABC owned and operated television station.

California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara is telling residents whose homes or businesses were damaged or destroyed by wildfires this week to not sign anything right away -- to be a little patient.

A powerful windstorm that slammed Southern California on Tuesday quickly drove wildfires across the region, forcing thousands to evacuate and burning about 23,000 acres.

Officials said at least 1,100 structures have been destroyed by the fires.

In this aerial view taken from a helicopter, burned homes are seen from above during the Palisades fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Jan. 9, 2025. Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

Lara emphasized during an ABC7 live interview that first and foremost you should access safety, stay away from the disaster area and don't rush into any decisions. There is a three-day cooling-off period that residents are allowed before they need to make any decision with a public adjuster.

"Often what we've seen, unfortunately, throughout multiple fires in different years throughout the state, is you start seeing out-of-state adjusters come in, trying to, you know, cut a deal with homeowners, saying you know, 'We can give you 70% of what you are entitled to when you are really entitled to 100% -- or depending on what your policy says," Lara explained about people being vulnerable to fraud during theses stressful and traumatic times.

By pausing and waiting to sign, people can catch a potential fraud before it's too late. Lara said people can call the insurance department to check the insurance adjuster's license. He also advised people to call their insurance company before signing anything with an adjuster.

"We're just asking people to call our department, do not sign anything under duress," Lara said. "This is a very traumatic moment ... and we want to let them know that please look out for fraud, do not sign anything, and we're here to be able to help them through the entire process."

In this aerial view taken from a helicopter, burned homes are seen from above during the Palisades fire in Malibu, Los Angeles County, Calif., Jan. 9, 2025. Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

Lara emphasized people should call the California Department of Insurance. They have live operators on the phone that can help address your issues. You can contact them at 1-800-927-4357 or visit insurance.ca.gov.

"It's very important that you know you have somebody on your side," Lara said. "The department is here to be your advocate during this very stressful and really traumatizing time for our community."

When trying to figure out your insurance coverage, Lara said the most important thing you need is a copy of your home insurance policy.

"You also have to take note of your additional living expenses, limits in your policy and also track all of your additional expenses," he added. "And you have to make sure you document all conversations with your insurer or an adjuster."

As wildfires across the state became more prevalent and destructive, insurance companies have started dropping coverage for homeowners in fire-prone areas or significantly raising policy rates. Lara told ABC7 there is a law in place that doesn't allow insurance companies to drop coverage to areas within a year of a wildfire, giving business and families time to make decisions about their futures.

Another way to keep insurance companies in communities is to decrease the risk of fire damage to your home, Lara said. Homeowners can do that by making the home is up to code, the roof is updated and harden the house against flames.

