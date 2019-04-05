Parents who put their infants to sleep in the Fisher-Price Rock 'N Play inclined sleeper are being warned about the product after 10 children have died in it since 2015.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued recommendations on Friday telling parents to stop using the product as soon as their child exhibits rollover capabilities or once they turn 3 months old, the age at which they can begin to do so.

The 10 infant deaths occurred after the infants rolled from their backs onto their stomachs or sides, according to a press release, and each was 3 months old or older.

"Fisher-Price warns consumers to stop using the product when infants can roll over, but the reported deaths show that some consumers are still using the product when infants are capable of rolling and without using the three point harness restraint," the press release said.

"CPSC and Fisher-Price remind consumers to create a safe sleep environment for infants, whether using a crib, bassinet, play yard, or inclined sleeper," the press release continued. "Never add blankets, pillows, stuffed toys, or other items to the environment and always place infants to sleep on their backs."