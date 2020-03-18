Flash flooding, tornadoes, damaging winds and blizzard warning possible as major storm moves east The onslaught of storms in the west dumped up to 9.5 feet of snow.

The onslaught of storms in the west dumped up to 9.5 feet of snow in California’s Sierra Nevada Mountains in the least several days, which caused numerous road closures and downed trees.

A separate storm system in northern Texas brought up to half a foot of rain since the weekend, flooding roads and neighborhoods.

As of Wednesday morning, 11 states from California to Texas are under flood, snow and blizzard alerts.

Part of the western storm that brought feet of snow to California will begin to slowly move east, bringing heavy snow to the southern Rockies and severe thunderstorms to the southern Plains.

Severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday from Midland, Texas, to Dallas and into Oklahoma City. These storms will bring damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes.

As this storm moves east, more heavy rain is expected for the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with more flooding possible for the already rain-drenched city.

The entire western storm system will move into the Plains and the Midwest on Thursday and with it, severe thunderstorms are possible from Dallas to Memphis and all the way to Des Moines, Iowa.

These severe storms could bring damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes.

A blizzard will be developing Wednesday night into Thursday from Wyoming to Nebraska, where winds could gust to 50 mph and up to 8 inches of snow is expected there.

Some of that snow will move into the Upper Midwest and the northern Great Lakes, including the Twin Cities.

This storm system will move to the Gulf Coast and into the Northeast by Friday, with heavy rain and even strong to severe thunderstorms.

The heaviest rain will be from Texas to Mississippi and Alabama, where some areas could see 4 inches of accumulation.

The heaviest snow will be in the Rockies and into the western Plains where 1 to 2 feet of snow is possible.