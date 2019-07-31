Flint 5 years later: Water crisis still looms large

ABC News Live takes you to Flint, Michigan, where the impact of a water crisis is still felt in the community. Families line up to get bottled water every day. Hear from the doctor whose research exposed the water crisis, about whether she thinks enough is being done today.

And take a look at whether another crisis brewing just miles away from America's biggest city, New York. What is being done in Newark to prevent another crisis like Flint?

Jake May/MLive.com/The Flint Journal via AP

Watch the full segment on a special edition of ABC News Live's "The Briefing Room," live from the second Democratic Debate in Detroit.