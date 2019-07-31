Flint 5 years later: Water crisis still looms large

Jul 30, 2019, 8:17 PM ET
PHOTO: Hundreds of cases of bottled water are stored at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Flint, Mich., Feb. 5, 2016.PlayCarlos Osorio/AP
ABC News Live takes you to Flint, Michigan, where the impact of a water crisis is still felt in the community. Families line up to get bottled water every day. Hear from the doctor whose research exposed the water crisis, about whether she thinks enough is being done today.

And take a look at whether another crisis brewing just miles away from America's biggest city, New York. What is being done in Newark to prevent another crisis like Flint?

PHOTO: Flint resident Ariana Hawk consoles her daughter Aliana, 4, near the end of a two-hour community meeting with Flint water prosecutors at UAW Local 659, June 28, 2019, in Flint, Michigan. Jake May/MLive.com/The Flint Journal via AP
Flint resident Ariana Hawk consoles her daughter Aliana, 4, near the end of a two-hour community meeting with Flint water prosecutors at UAW Local 659, June 28, 2019, in Flint, Michigan.

