Florence, which made landfall as a hurricane Friday, dropped about 8.04 trillion gallons of rain on North Carolina, the National Weather Service said Tuesday, citing "the unofficial, radar-estimated storm total rainfall."

Here's the unofficial, radar-estimated storm total rainfall from #Florence over all NC (actual gauge-measured amounts not included). Using the average rainfall over the state, Florence dropped about 8.04 TRILLION gallons of rain on NC. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/Y7nKsAoqMp — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) September 18, 2018

At least 32 people are dead, including several young children, as a result of the storm, which brought unprecedented rainfall and flooding to North and South Carolina.

North Carolina's governor on Monday called Florence an "epic storm" and warned that some parts of his state "have not seen the worst flooding yet."

"This remains a significant disaster," North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said at a news conference. "The next few days will be long ones as the flooding continues."

First responders have rescued and evacuated more than 2,600 people as of Monday.

What a difference a 24 hour period has made to the Cape Fear River. A comparison photo from the Person St Bridge from yesterday to today. #Florence #ReadyNC #ReadyFay #NCWX pic.twitter.com/2BgWAUmuUx — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) September 17, 2018

"We, the people of North Carolina, will get through this," Cooper said.