Florence dumped about 8.04 trillion gallons of rain on North Carolina: National Weather Service

Sep 18, 2018, 8:14 AM ET
PHOTO: Members of the North Carolina Task Force urban search and rescue team check cars in a flooded neighborhood looking for residents who stayed behind as Florence continues to dump heavy rain in Fayetteville, N.C., Sept. 16, 2018.PlayDavid Goldman/AP
WATCH Rising waters in Carolinas threaten to worsen historic flooding

Florence, which made landfall as a hurricane Friday, dropped about 8.04 trillion gallons of rain on North Carolina, the National Weather Service said Tuesday, citing "the unofficial, radar-estimated storm total rainfall."

Interested in Hurricane Florence?

Add Hurricane Florence as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Hurricane Florence news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Hurricane Florence
Add Interest

(MORE: How to help those impacted by Hurricane Florence)

At least 32 people are dead, including several young children, as a result of the storm, which brought unprecedented rainfall and flooding to North and South Carolina.

North Carolina's governor on Monday called Florence an "epic storm" and warned that some parts of his state "have not seen the worst flooding yet."

PHOTO: During a driving rain, Maggie Belgie of The Cajun Navy carries a child evacuating a flooding trailer community during Hurricane Florence in Lumberton, N.C., Sept. 15, 2018.Randall Hill/Reuters
During a driving rain, Maggie Belgie of The Cajun Navy carries a child evacuating a flooding trailer community during Hurricane Florence in Lumberton, N.C., Sept. 15, 2018.

PHOTO: Members of the North Carolina Task Force urban search and rescue team wade through a flooded neighborhood looking for residents who stayed behind as Hurricane Florence continues to dump heavy rain in Fayetteville, N.C., Sept. 16, 2018.David Goldman/AP
Members of the North Carolina Task Force urban search and rescue team wade through a flooded neighborhood looking for residents who stayed behind as Hurricane Florence continues to dump heavy rain in Fayetteville, N.C., Sept. 16, 2018.

(MORE: 1-year-old swept away in floodwater among those killed by Florence)

"This remains a significant disaster," North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said at a news conference. "The next few days will be long ones as the flooding continues."

First responders have rescued and evacuated more than 2,600 people as of Monday.

(MORE: Hurricane Florence: NC nursing home patients ride out the storm despite warnings: 'It would be difficult for us to move them')

"We, the people of North Carolina, will get through this," Cooper said.

Comments