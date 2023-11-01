Former Memphis officer to plead guilty to federal charges in Tyre Nichols' death: Attorney

Desmond Mills Jr. is one of five former Memphis police officers facing charges.

Desmond Mills Jr., one of the five former Memphis police officers charged in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols, plans to plead guilty to federal offenses, his attorney confirmed to ABC News.

The attorney, Blake Ballin, said Mills will be entering a change of plea during a hearing on Thursday. Mills previously pleaded not guilty back in September to federal civil rights, conspiracy and obstruction offenses.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.