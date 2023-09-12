5 former Memphis officers indicted by federal grand jury in Tyre Nichols' death

Five former Memphis police officers have been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin III and Desmond Mills Jr. were indicted on charges relating to the deprivation of rights under color of law, including excessive force and failure to intervene as well as deliberate indifference, and conspiracy to witness-tamper, according to court records.

This combo of booking images provided by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office shows, from top row from left, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, bottom row from left, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith. The five former Memphis police officers have been charged with second-degree murder and other crimes in the arrest and death of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop. Shelby County Sheriff's Office via AP, FILE

Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a violent confrontation with police following a traffic stop.

All five former officers also face state felony charges, including second-degree murder, aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping, in connection with Nichols' death. They pleaded not guilty.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.