The Department of Justice is investigating whether law enforcement in Memphis, Tennessee, engaged in "discriminatory policing," including in how it conducted traffic stops, in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols earlier this year, officials said Thursday.

The Memphis Police Department intends to cooperate with the probe, also known as a pattern or practice investigation, the DOJ said in a news release.

"The tragic death of Tyre Nichols created enormous pain in the Memphis community and across the country," U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. "The Justice Department is launching this investigation to examine serious allegations that the City of Memphis and the Memphis Police Department engage in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional conduct and discriminatory policing based on race, including a dangerously aggressive approach to traffic enforcement. We are committed to working cooperatively with local officials, police, and community members to conduct the thorough and comprehensive review that the residents of Memphis deserve."

The DOJ previously launched a review of the Memphis Police Department's use-of-force and de-escalation policies.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Alexander Mallin contributed to this report.