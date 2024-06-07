Meadows and Roman pleaded not guilty to fraud, forgery and other charges.

Former Trump aides Mark Meadows, Mike Roman plead not guilty in Arizona fake electors case

Two former top Trump aides pleaded not guilty in Maricopa County court Friday morning for their alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Arizona.

Mark Meadows, former President Donald Trump's former chief of staff, and Mike Roman, who was Trump’s director of Election Day operations, appeared virtually in court and entered a plea of not guilty on nine felony charges that include fraud, forgery and conspiracy.

Both Meadows and Roman were charged in a similar case in Georgia.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes in April announced charges against 11 named alleged fake electors and seven people whose names are redacted in the filing for their alleged role in efforts to subvert Joe Biden's 2020 victory in the state.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former Trump lawyer Christina Bobb, Arizona state Sen. Anthony Kern and several others charged in the case pleaded not guilty in Maricopa County court in May.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.