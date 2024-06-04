The three defendants were charged with forgery.

Wisconsin AG charges Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro and others in fake elector case

Three Trump associates allegedly tied to the former president's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election have been charged with forgery in Wisconsin.

Attorneys Kenneth Chesebro and James Troupis and former Trump staff member Michael Roman have been charged in connection with the alleged efforts.

Wisconsin is the fourth state to pursue election interference charges related to the 2020 election.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, several allies of former President Donald Trump and alleged fake electors pleaded not guilty in Arizona last month for their alleged efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election results.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford in December announced felony charges against six alleged "fake electors" in that state.

Kenneth Chesebro speaks to Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee during a hearing where Chesebro accepted a plea deal from the Fulton County District Attorney at the Fulton County Courthouse, Oct. 20, 2023, in Atlanta. Alyssa Pointer/Getty Images

Chesebro and Roman were charged alongside Trump and over a dozen others in Georgia last August in a sweeping racketeering indictment related to efforts overturn the 2020 election results in the state. All defendants pleaded not guilty.

In Michigan, Attorney General Dana Nessel similarly charged 16 "alternate electors" last July for conspiracy to commit forgery, among other charges.