Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg released from jail

Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg was released from jail Friday.

Weisselberg served 100 days in New York City's Rikers Island jail complex after being sentenced in April to five months in jail for committing perjury.

Weisselberg pleaded guilty to lying under oath during his testimony in former President Donald Trump's civil fraud case. Prosecutors said Weisselberg lied about his role in valuing Trump's Fifth Avenue triplex apartment at three times its actual size.

During his trial testimony, Weisselberg struggled to explain why the apartment, which is less than 11,000 square feet, was listed on Trump's statements of financial condition as 30,000 square feet.

Allen Weisselberg, former chief financial officer of Trump Organization Inc., prepares to testify at New York State Supreme Court in New York, Oct. 10, 2023. Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images

"Allen Weisselberg was released from custody today and has been reunited with his family," his attorney Seth Rosenberg said Friday.

Friday's release marks the second time Weisselberg completed a sentence at Rikers. In 2022, Weisselberg pleaded guilty to 15 state crimes related to a scheme to evade more than $1.7 million in taxes, and received a similar five-month sentence, after which he was released after 100 days.