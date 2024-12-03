X Games skateboarder Kader Sylla charged with drunk driving

Kader Sylla was arrested driving the wrong way in Manhattan's Lower East Side.

A 22-year-old professional skateboarder who's competed in the X Games was charged with drunkenly driving his Porsche the wrong way in Manhattan, officials said.

Kader Sylla was arrested driving the wrong way in the Lower East Side around 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the NYPD.

Sylla's blood alcohol content was .063, according to police.

Police said Sylla "slurred his speech, was swaying back and forth, and had bloodshot eyes." Police said Sylla "stated in substance and in part: 'I have been drinking.'"

He was charged with driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired.

Sylla was arraigned on Monday and released on his own recognizance. His next court date is Jan. 24.