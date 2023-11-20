Georgia prosecutors seek to revoke bond for Trump co-defendant Harrison Floyd

Fulton County prosecutors in former President Donald Trump's Georgia election interference case are seeking to revoke the bond of one of his co-defendants over allegations he engaged in "a pattern of intimidation" toward other co-defendants and witnesses, in violation of the conditions of his release.

The judge overseeing the case is set to hear arguments Tuesday regarding the conduct of Harrison Floyd, one of 18 defendants who over the summer pleaded not guilty, along with Trump, to all charges in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.

All 19 defendants surrendered for processing and were subsequently released on bond. Defendants Kenneth Chesebro, Sidney Powell, Jena Ellis and Scott Hall subsequently took plea deals in exchange for agreeing to testify against other defendants.

In a filing last week, prosecutors alleged that Floyd, the former director of the organization Black Voices for Trump, committed "numerous intentional and flagrant violations" of the conditions of his release, which prohibit the intimidation of any co-defendants or witnesses in the case as well as direct communication with any witnesses or defendants about the facts of the case.

Floyd pleaded not guilty to the three counts he is facing in the indictment, which include one count of influencing witnesses. He was the only defendant in the case to surrender without first negotiating a bond package, and was initially denied bond due to pending charges in another case.

He was ultimately released on a $100,000 bond, which included the provisions regarding co-defendants and witnesses.

In seeking the revocation of Floyd's bond, the DA's office pointed to multiple tweets and a podcast interview Floyd gave in which he repeatedly mentions other defendants in witnesses in the case -- which the DA says amount to violations that now make him "ineligible for bond."

Booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows Harrison Floyd, Aug. 24, 2023, in Atlanta. FCSO/AFP via Getty Images

In its filing, the DA's office included Floyd's tweets referencing Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and election official Gabriel Sterling -- as well as former election worker Ruby Freeman, who Floyd, in the DA's indictment, is accused of attempting to influence regarding the 2020 election.

"Because of and in response to the Defendant's intimidating communications, witness Ruby Freeman has been the subject of renewed threats of violence from third parties," the filing said.

The DA said the tweets naming those individuals "constituted an act to intimidate known witnesses and direct communication with known witnesses about the facts of the case."

"WE WANT THE TRUTH !!!!!!" Floyd wrote in a post naming Raffensperger and Sterling that referenced purported election crimes. "Its Accountability Time... Unseal the Ballots."

The Georgia investigation was sparked in part by the Jan. 3, 2021, phone call Trump made to Raffensperger in which Trump asked him to "find" the exact number of votes he needed to win the state of Georgia.