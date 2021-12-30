Ghislaine Maxwell's conviction 'tremendous relief,' accuser says

"I wasn't sure that this day would ever come," Annie Farmer said on Thursday.

Annie Farmer -- one of four accusers who testified against Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell in her sex trafficking trial -- said Maxwell's conviction was "one important step" toward justice.

"It's a tremendous relief," Farmer said on "Good Morning America" on Thursday. "I wasn't sure that this day would ever come."

Maxwell on Wednesday was found guilty on five of six counts related to the abuse and trafficking of underage girls. The jury deliberated for about 40 hours over six days before returning a verdict.

"I feel so grateful that the jury believed us and sent a strong message that perpetrators of sexual abuse and exploitation will be held accountable no matter how much privilege they have," Farmer said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.