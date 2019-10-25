Giant Cookie Monster front door display is a treat for kids this Halloween

Kids dressed in their Halloween best are in for a bright blue treat at one Pennsylvania home thanks to this impressive topiary trick that resembles a beloved "Sesame Street" character.

Lisa Boll transformed her front entry using vines, Styrofoam and blue spray paint to create a larger-than-life Cookie Monster display, according to ABC News Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, affiliate WHTM.

The powder blue-colored foilage fully encompassed part of the flower boxes and reached all around the door frame and up to the roof.

The York Township homeowner used large circles of Styrofoam for the googly-eyes and the cookie sitting inside the blue puppet's mouth.

Boll said drivers have pulled over with their kids to take pictures of her oversized open-mouthed character.

"It was surprising how many people get a big kick out of it," Boll told WHTM. "It's fun for Halloween and it's not a horror thing, so it appeals to kids under the age of 3. It’s not scary."

Boll chose to craft her version of Cookie Monster because she’s a big "Sesame Street" fan and wanted to celebrate the show's 50th anniversary this year.