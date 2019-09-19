The deadly shooting at a California garlic festival is not going to stop the tradition from continuing next year.

The organizer of the Gilroy Garlic Festival announced that they are planning to hold the festival again in 2020 in spite of the July 2019 shooting that left three dead and more than a dozen injured.

"There's still a process of healing and grieving and that's going to go on a long time, and it's different for everyone. But the outpouring of support and feedback from people who want to be here next year, want us to be here next year is undeniable and we want to honor that," festival executive director Brian Bowe told ABC affiliate KSBW on Tuesday.

The festival's website also reiterated their mission to bring the 42nd year of the event back to the community next year.

"The Gilroy Garlic Festival has always brought our local community together and we are united in honoring those whose lives were lost and forever changed by the tragedy on July 28, 2019," the statement on the website reads.

"We are deeply grateful for the ongoing support of our volunteers, vendors, and visitors as we look forward to Gilroy Garlic Festival 42 in July 2020. With your help, we can continue our mission of providing vital funding support for over 140 local charities and non-profit organizations -- while celebrating all that is good in our community," the statement continued.

The three people who were killed in the July shooting were identified as Trevor Irby, 25, Keyla Salazar, 13, and Stephen Romero, 6.

The alleged gunman was fatally shot by officers who arrived on scene.