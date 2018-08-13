The suspected "Golden State killer" is now facing charges for his 13th alleged murder, and the earliest one yet -- the killing of a college professor in central California in 1975, according to ABC station KFSN in Fresno.

Joseph DeAngelo, a 72-year-old former police officer, was arrested this April and charged with 12 killings, following decades in which California law enforcement officers were stumped by what became known as the "Golden State killer" case.

DeAngelo is now accused of shooting to death Claude Snelling while allegedly trying to kidnap Snelling's teenage daughter from the professor's Visalia home in 1975, KFSN reported.

DeAngelo is expected to be charged with first-degree murder in the crime, KFSN said.

Visalia Police Chief Jason Salazar and Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward are set to discuss the case at a news conference Monday.

The "Golden State Killer" was believed to have committed murders, rapes and home burglaries throughout California in the 1970s and 1980s.

The alleged murders now span five California counties.

His last known crime was in 1986.

But no arrest was made for decades.

In the early 2000s, investigators were able to obtain the killer's DNA at one crime scene: The 1980 double murder of Lyman and Charlene Smith, who were bludgeoned to death at their Ventura County home.

Investigators then started reviewing rape kits -- which contained DNA samples from victims -- in other jurisdictions, said Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert.

One of those counties was Contra Costa, where recently retired investigator Paul Holes led the charge to use genealogy to find the killer, said Schubert. Holes spent nearly 25 years on this case, she said.

This year, investigators plugged the mystery killer's DNA into a genealogy database.

Based on the pool of people on the genealogy website, investigators were then able to build a family tree of the unknown killer’s relatives, who had submitted their DNA to the database on their own.

Investigators narrowed the search based on age, location and other characteristics, leading them to DeAngelo.

Authorities surveilled DeAngelo and collected his DNA from a tissue left in a trash. Investigators plugged his discarded DNA back into the genealogy database and found a match, linking DeAngelo's DNA to that gathered at multiple crime scenes, Schubert said.

DeAngelo is awaiting trial in Sacramento County. He has not entered a plea.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.