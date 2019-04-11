A Houston woman has been charged for fatally hitting a good Samaritan and a wheelchair-bound man who she was helping to cross the street, authorities said.

Jada Mimms, 20, was charged this week with two counts of failure to stop and render aid in a fatal accident in the March deaths of 55-year-old Lesha Adams and 64-year-old Jesse Perez, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Adams was driving home from dinner with her children at around 9:30 p.m. on March 31 when she pulled over to help Perez, who is disabled, cross a busy four-lane road.

(KTRK) Police are investigating an fatal crash in Houston that killed two people.

Police said Mimms and her passenger fled the scene after the crash. She returned about 30 minutes after visiting her grandfather, who urged her to go back, charging documents show.

Authorities said it was apparent that medical treatment was necessary, citing severe damage to the suspect's vehicle, and the passenger said Mimms "initially stopped and looked at the damage to her car" before she drove off.

When Mimms returned, she told officers on the scene that something “hit her car,” and she couldn’t see through the windshield anymore because of the damage.

Police said she did not show signs of intoxication. Investigators are still looking to determine the official cause of the crash.

Mimms, who was charged on Monday, was out on bond as of late Wednesday. She could face up to 40 years in prison, if convicted.

Her attorney did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.