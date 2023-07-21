Grand jury probing Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election will not meet today: Sources

Trump has been informed he is a target of the probe.

The grand jury in Washington, D.C., investigating former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election is not meeting today, according to sources.

Court security confirmed to ABC News that the jury will not convene today.

Special counsel Jack Smith informed Trump by letter on Sunday that Trump is a target in his investigation. The letter indicates that an indictment of the former president could be imminent.

Multiple witnesses have appeared before the grand jury in recent weeks, including Trump's son-in-law and former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, March 4, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images, FILE

Smith was appointed in November by Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee the investigation into efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election, as well as Trump's handling of classified documents after leaving the presidency.

Trump has denied all wrongdoing and has dismissed the probe as a political witch hunt.