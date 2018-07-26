Greek investigators find 'serious indications' of arson in wildfires that killed at least 82 people

Jul 26, 2018, 3:27 PM ET
PHOTO: An aerial view shows burnt houses and trees following a wildfire in the village of Mati, near Athens, Greece, July 25, 2018.PlayAntonis Nicolopoulos/Eurokinissi via Reuters
Investigators probing the cause of a series of wildfires in Greece that killed at least 82 people this week have found "serious indications" the blazes near Athens were set deliberately, authorities said Thursday.

Nikos Toskas, the country's public order minister, told reporters that satellite image analysis and ground inspections suggest the fires that simultaneously broke out in multiple places were the work of arsonists.

PHOTO: An aerial view shows burnt houses and trees following a wildfire in the village of Mati, near Athens, Greece, July 25, 2018.Antonis Nicolopoulos/Eurokinissi via Reuters
An aerial view shows burnt houses and trees following a wildfire in the village of Mati, near Athens, Greece, July 25, 2018.

The fires broke out Monday afternoon in at least 22 different locations near seaside communities outside the capital of Athens, the government's fire service said.

The death toll from the blazes rose to at least 82 Thursday and nearly 200 people were injured.

