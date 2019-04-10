Authorities responding to a potential burglar at a woman's home in Oregon quickly found themselves confronting a suspect with a surprisingly clean record.

The woman called 911 on Tuesday to report that someone was in her bathroom with the door locked and that she could see shadows moving under the door.

Within minutes, multiple deputies from the Washington County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the scene and surrounded the residence.

Deputies could hear a "rustling" noise from inside the bathroom as they approached, according to the sheriff's office. They called for a K-9 unit to assist.

Deputies made several verbal commands for the suspect to come out, but there was no response and the "rustling" noise intensified, according to the sheriff's office. So they forced their way into the bathroom with their guns drawn.

"We breached the bathroom door," a deputy was quoted as saying in the Sheriff's Office statement, "and encountered a very thorough vacuuming job being done by a Roomba robotic vacuum cleaner."

It's unclear whether any charges were filed.

A spokesperson for iRobot, the Massachusetts-based technology company that makes the cleaning bot, told ABC News, "If cleaning dirt is a crime, Roomba is guilty as charged."