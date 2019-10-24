For working mother Lucy Georgescu, spending time with her kids does not come easy or often -- so when she got the chance to handle school pickup, she knew she had to go all out.

Georgescu, 30, of Downey, California, has worked as a health and safety assistant for 10 years. Because of her long work hours, she said, she relies on her in-laws to help care for her 5-year-old son, Jacob, and 3-year-old daughter, Cataleya.

When her mother-in-law needed to take a trip to Romania, however, that left Georgescu in charge of picking Jacob up from school daily.

Georgescu said she saw an opportunity to make the rare time with her children extra memorable, especially in light of the approaching Halloween holiday.

"Luckily my job was able to work with me for those two weeks they were gone so I could leave early to pick up my son from school. I wanted to do something creative and nice for him. Something for him to remember since I never get to pick him up, so I thought I would dress up and put a smile on his face," Georgescu told ABC News on Tuesday.

Courtesy Lucy Georgescu

From Sept. 30 to Oct. 9 -- the last day Georgescu picked up Jacob from Carpenter Elementary School in Downey, California -- she dressed up in an array of costumes. She said that she'd made sure to get permission from his teacher first. The costumes ranged from a Tyrannosaurus Rex and unicorn to a Minion and astronaut.

When asked which costume was her favorite, she told ABC News it was a "tough choice."

"I think my favorite was the last one: Baymax (from 'Big Hero 6')," she said. "Jacob liked the blue air man from the car dealerships."

On Facebook, the Downey Unified School District posted a video of Georgescu arriving to the school in various, colorful costumes.

"Earlier this month, one of our parents decided to do something extremely special for her son who is a kindergartner at Carpenter Elementary School. ... We truly have the best families here in Downey Unified and it's things like this that make our district such a special place," the district said in its post.

Georgescu said that the parents at the school told her they loved what she was doing, because their own children were excited to see what costumes she picked out every day.

Courtesy Lucy Georgescu

"Although I don't know too many parents there, their approach showed me the caring culture of the families and kids who attend Carpenter Elementary," she said.

The parents even helped her document her school arrivals with videos and photographs, she said.

"There's a lot of parents who are unable to do this due to their work schedules, so I wanted to make the most of it. ... What I love is not only will he and I remember, but I think the rest of the students and parents will too," Georgescu said. "They all looked forward to the next day."

Georgescu, who is also a photographer, said her family dressed up for Halloween as well as for trips to Disneyland and to the movies.

"My children have a great imagination and my husband and I always want to spark and instill creativity in them," she said. "My real passion is photography where I focus on families and children. ... I love to create memories and what better way than to help families do the same by taking photos of them!"