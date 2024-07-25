Harvey Weinstein transferred to hospital, has COVID-19 and double pneumonia: Rep

The disgraced movie mogul is awaiting retrial in New York.

Harvey Weinstein has been hospitalized for a "myriad of health conditions" and has also contracted COVID-19 and double pneumonia, according to his representative.

Weinstein, 72, was transferred to the Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward in Manhattan, his representative and prison consultant, Craig Rothfeld, said Thursday.

Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan Supreme Court as Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg prepares to file new charges in the rape case against him on July 9, 2024 in New York City. Curtis Means-Pool/Getty Images, FILE

He is being "treated for the myriad of health conditions that he is still afflicted with on a daily basis such as diabetes, high blood pressure, spinal stenosis, fluid on his heart and lungs, and various other conditions," Rothfeld said.

"In addition, Mr. Weinstein tested positive for COVID and contracted double pneumonia in his lungs," Rothfeld said.

Weinstein is currently awaiting retrial in Manhattan on sex crime charges after his conviction was overturned on appeal in April. He is tentatively set to be retried in November.

Prosecutors accused the disgraced movie mogul earlier this month of raping more women than those included in his previous prosecution.

Weinstein has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct, and his attorneys have expressed skepticism about any new accusers.

He is separately fighting a rape conviction in Los Angeles, where his defense attorneys argued he lacked a fair trial. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison in that case.

ABC News' Aaron Katersky contributed to this report.