A heartbreaking 911 call has been released detailing the chaotic moments after former Olympic skier Bode Miller's daughter fell in a pool. The 19-month-old girl named Emmy died the next day.

"The baby fell in the pool!" the distressed 911 caller told the dispatcher on Saturday.

Someone is heard saying that Emmy had a small pulse.

The dispatcher instructed those with Emmy to roll her on her side to get the water out.

"Come on, baby girl," someone is heard saying on the call. "Come on, Emmy!"

Emmy had been with her mother, professional beach volleyball player Morgan Beck Miller, at a neighbor's home Saturday when the 19-month old got away, the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) said.

Beck Miller found the baby in the pool and she and others tried to resuscitate her while 911 was called, according to OCFA.

The paramedics arrived and the child was taken to Mission Hospital in grave condition, OCFA said.

The Orange County Coroner's Office confirmed the death noting the child died Sunday evening.

"We are beyond devastated," the Millers said in a statement on Monday. "Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest every day. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time."