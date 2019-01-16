Heavy rain causing concerns in West, wintry threat to eastern US at end of week

Jan 16, 2019, 6:25 AM ET
PHOTO: A woman carries an umbrella while crossing a street in San Francisco, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. The first in a series of Pacific storms brought rain to much of the state and snow in the mountains.PlayAP
WATCH Heavy rain causes flood, mudslide concerns in West

With 3 inches of rain already fallen in the San Francisco Bay Area, a new more powerful storm is approaching the West Coast. Numerous flood, wind and snow alerts have been issued from California to Colorado.

Interested in Weather?

Add Weather as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Weather news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Weather
Add Interest

The powerful storm is in the Pacific on Wednesday morning and getting closer to the West Coast -- landfall should be Wednesday afternoon and into Wednesday night.

Very heavy rain is forecast for parts of California, and the threat for mudslides, rockslides and flooding will increase. Powerful winds will accompany the storm, gusting to as high as 100 mph in the mountains.

Snow accumulation will be measured in feet not inches, with some areas in the Sierra Nevada getting almost 6 feet.

PHOTO: A storm western storm is taking aim at the West Coast on Wednesday.ABC News
A storm western storm is taking aim at the West Coast on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the first in a series of storms that hit the West Coast earlier this week will reach the Midwest Wednesday night and bring some light snow. It will reach the Northeast by Thursday night and deliver a few inches of snow from Philadelphia to New York City and Boston.

At this point, about 1 to 2 inches of snow is possible along Interstate 95 Thursday night, so the Friday morning commute could be slick.

PHOTO: A first storm will move into the Northeast on Friday morning.ABC News
A first storm will move into the Northeast on Friday morning.

The stronger western storm will move into the Midwest on Friday night into Saturday, bringing snow from Oklahoma to Ohio. Several more inches of snow are possible with this storm.

PHOTO: The powerful storm targeting the West Coast on Wednesday will arrive in the Midwest by Saturday.ABC News
The powerful storm targeting the West Coast on Wednesday will arrive in the Midwest by Saturday.

The storm will move into the Northeast by Saturday night with a mix bag of precipitation in the I-95 corridor.

Heavy snow is expected from Ohio into western Pennsylvania and from upstate New York into New England. Several feet of snow is expected there on Sunday.

PHOTO: The storm will bring heavy snow inland on Sunday morning, but just a mix of precipitation, turning to rain, along the I-95 corridor.ABC News
The storm will bring heavy snow inland on Sunday morning, but just a mix of precipitation, turning to rain, along the I-95 corridor.

Behind the storm, the coldest air of the season will move into the Midwest and Deep South. There will be wind chills below zero in the Midwest -- and teens into Dallas.

These arctic wind chills move into the Northeast on Monday and Tuesday.

PHOTO: The coldest weather of the year will move into the eastern U.S. on Sunday as the storm exits. Wind chills will be below zero in much of the Midwest and Plains.ABC News
The coldest weather of the year will move into the eastern U.S. on Sunday as the storm exits. Wind chills will be below zero in much of the Midwest and Plains.

Comments