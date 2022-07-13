Parade mass shooting survivors rally in DC, demand assault weapons ban

"We don't plan to go away or to stop talking about it," a survivor told "GMA."

Survivors of the Fourth of July parade mass shooting converged in Washington, D.C., Wednesday to rally at the Capitol and demand an assault weapons ban.

Natalie Lorentz was at the Highland Park, Illinois, parade with her mother, husband and three young children when the gunfire broke out. Seven people were killed and dozens were injured when a gunman opened fire on parade-goers with a high-powered rifle.

"I have moments where I feel panic, anxiety, like I'm back there. Moments of just overwhelming sadness," Lorentz told ABC News' "Good Morning America" Wednesday. "Then moments of just numbness where I'm compartmentalizing and trying to put one foot in front of the other."

People gather in downtown Highland Park, Ill., July 11, 2022, near the scene of the 4th of July parade mass shooting which killed seven people and wounded several dozen others. Mark Hertzberg/ZUMA Press

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., who appeared with Lorentz on "GMA," said when she saw video of the gunfire, the sounds brought her back to her time serving in the Iraq War.

"It's a very distinctive sound, and the last time I heard it on the Fourth of July was in Iraq. And I never thought I'd hear it on U.S. soil ... especially in small-town America," Duckworth said.

Duckworth commended the bipartisan gun safety package President Joe Biden signed into law last month, which broke a nearly 30-year stalemate on Capitol Hill. But she said more must be done, including banning assault weapons, banning high-capacity magazines and enacting universal background checks.

Over 500 people, including survivors of the Uvalde mass shooting, are expected to attend Wednesday's rally, Lorentz said. The group is also set to attend meetings Wednesday at the White House and with U.S. representatives, she said.

"We don't plan to go away or to stop talking about it until we make some real change," Lorentz said.