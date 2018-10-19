Historic flooding to continue into weekend in Texas

The rain shows no signs of stopping in central Texas as the threat for flooding continues into the weekend.

The Colorado River at Lake Travis could reach record levels of flooding in the next few days. A record amount of gates could potentially be opened to release water from the lake.

Several other rivers in eastern and southern Texas are at major flood stage due to the recent rains.

Unfortunately, more rain is in the forecast through this weekend and flood watches have been posted for Dallas, Austin and San Antonio.

Up to an additional 3 inches of rain is possible in central Texas over the weekend, while parts of southern coastal Texas could receive more than 4 inches of rain through Sunday.

Cold spell in Northeast

It will be a milder day in the Northeast on Friday as a cold air mass departs back to Canada. But a new cold blast is already on the way from the Arctic into the Midwest by Saturday and it will move into the Northeast on Sunday into Monday morning.

With this new cold blast, winds will be gusty once again and widespread wind chills will be in the 20s.