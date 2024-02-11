Shooting reported at pastor Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Houston: Police

Authorities believe a possible shooter was shot by a deputy, the sheriff said.

Officers are responding to reports of a shooting at pastor Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Houston, according to Houston police.

It appears "a possible shooter is down," shot by one of the deputies at the scene, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said some Harris County deputies also work at the church as a part-time job.

The church confirmed shots were fired, adding, "Please pray for Lakewood and our community."

The Sunday afternoon shooting was reported while a Spanish language service was underway.

