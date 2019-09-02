Hurricane Dorian to bring dangerous storm surge: What you need to know

Storm surge poses the biggest threat to people and property as powerful Hurricane Dorian targets Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.

A storm surge watch has been issued along the Georgia coast where levels could reach 4 to 7 feet by Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, FILE

During Hurricane Katrina in 2005, at least 1,500 people died "directly, or indirectly, as a result of storm surge," the National Hurricane Center said.

But what is storm surge?

Jessica Hill/AP, FILE

Here's how it works:

As pressure falls in the hurricane's center, water levels rise. The water accumulates while the storm is still over the open ocean.

When the hurricane closes in on land, its strong winds push that water toward the coast and up onto land, creating walls of water sometimes as high as 20 feet.

Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images, FILE

The danger to people inside houses on the coast is the deluge of water that can flood homes and overpower walls rapidly.

When Hurricane Sandy hit New York and New Jersey in 2012, many homes filled quickly with water that reached levels of 8 to 9 feet.

The risks can be even greater if storm surge combines with high tide, creating a devastating, rapid rise in water levels.