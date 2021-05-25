Husband and wife Chad and Lori Daybell indicted on multiple murder charges in killing of children, former wife

The children's bodies were found on his property last year.

Nearly a year after the remains of Lori Daybell's two children were allegedly found on her husband Chad Daybell's property, the couple has been indicted for their murder, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Chad Daybell, the children's stepfather, was also indicted for the murder of his former wife, prosecutors said.

Lori Daybell’s two minor children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, were first reported missing by family in November 2019.

On June 9, 2020, police said they found two sets of unidentified human remains at Chad Daybell's property in Fremont County, Idaho. He was subsequently charged with two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. A few days after the discovery, authorities confirmed the remains belonged to the children.

In addition to two counts of first-degree murder, Lori and Chad Daybell were indicted by the grand jury Monday on two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception for the deaths of JJ and Tylee.

Before they were reported missing, Chad Daybell's former wife, Tamara Daybell, died on Oct. 19, 2019. Her obituary said she "passed away peacefully in her sleep," and Chad Daybell declined to have an autopsy performed. He received a $430,000 life insurance payout. Her body was exhumed in December 2019 and an autopsy was conducted.

Lori and Chad Daybell, who were married on the Hawaiian island of Kauai on Nov. 5, 2019, were both indicted on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Tamara Daybell, and Chad Daybell was indicted on one count of first-degree murder in her death.

Additionally, Lori Daybell was indicted on the charge of grand theft related to Social Security survivor benefits allocated for the care of her children "that were appropriated after the children were missing and ultimately found deceased," Madison County prosecutor Rob Wood, one of two Idaho prosecutors on the case, said at a press briefing Tuesday.

Chad Daybell was also indicted on two counts of insurance fraud related to life insurance policies he had on Tamara Daybell for which he was the beneficiary, Wood said

The two are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

