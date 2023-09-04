Iconic Mexican rock band Mana pay tribute to Uvalde victim Maite Yuleana Rodriguez

The band is donating donating a portion of the proceeds from their Texas shows.

San Antonio, TX -- As the influential Latin American rock band Maná played one of their four shows in Texas on Saturday, the Grammy award-winning group paid tribute to Maite Rodriguez, a 10-year-old victim of the Robb Elementary School shooting.

The band, who recently launched a social impact initiative, was inspired to uplift the Uvalde and San Antonio communities by donating a portion of the proceeds from their Texas shows to The Maite Yuleana Rodriguez scholarship offered by Texas A &M University-Corpus Christi.

Ana Coronado, mother of Maite Yuleana Rodriguez, receives a custom Maná jacket from the band. ABC News

Maite is remembered by her mother Ana Coronado as a curious 10-year-old with big dreams of becoming a marine biologist. Coronado told ABC News that her daughter loved marine animals and her fascination started after family visits to Corpus Christi.

Ana Coronado and her family attend the Maná concert in San Antonio, Texas. ABC News

Fher Olvera, the lead vocalist and guitarist of Maná, is also passionate about sea life – a detail that was incorporated into the band’s performance as a turtle propelled from the arena ceiling. It’s something Maite’s mother knows her daughter would have connected with.

“No matter the platform he has, the fame he has, the one thing she would have said is ‘Hey, we both like turtles!’” laughed Coronado.

The influential Latin American rock band Maná pays tribute to Maite Rodriguez, one of the 21 victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting, and meets her family backstage. ABC News

As Coronado waited patiently in the wings, she held her necklace tight – it included pendants for Maite. She also wore green Converse, like Maite's, with a hand-drawn heart on the toe, which became a symbol for the 21 lives lost. Only moments later, Coronado was pulled on stage while the band performed “El Reloj Cucú.”

Maite’s green converse that became a symbol for the Robb School Shooting; her mother honors her daughter by wearing a pair onstage at the Maná show. ABC News

The song, which translates to “The Cuckoo Clock,” was written by Olvera and inspired by the loss of his father at a young age. The lyrics declare the song a "cry of love," one that was dedicated to Maite and her legacy at the show on Saturday.

“She is still doing great things,” Coronado said about her late daughter. “She is still accomplishing so much, and I can’t believe that she is mine. My girl … my girl is doing this.”

Throughout the México Lindo y Querido tour, the band -- frontman Fher Olvera, drummer Alex González, guitarist Sergio Vallín and bassist Juan Diego Calleros – has chosen to platform several causes, such as human rights and environmental issues.

“Music has given us so much that we feel good helping people,” González told ABC News. “If we can inspire other people to help, then, you know, I think it is better. Everyone should pitch in and try to help one another. That is what we need.”

Fher Olvera, the lead vocalist and guitarist of Maná, performs "El Reloj Cucú" to Ana Coronado. ABC News

In addition to the funds for the scholarship in Maite’s name, another portion of the proceeds from the band’s Texas shows will be allocated to The Latino Victory Foundation, a national voter registration partner. LiveNation has also pledged to support both efforts, according to Maná management.

“Although I would rather, much rather be at home watching movies with her today, you know, that it is just not possible,” Coronado said about her daughter.

“This is what I have to do to keep her legacy going,” she added.

Ismael Estrada contributed to this report.