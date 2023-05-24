Uvalde families and community tribute 21 victims, one year after tragedy

For “20/20 It Happened Here – A Year in Uvalde,” moms said they liked murals honoring 21 lives lost at Robb Elementary in Texas, because they preserved joys the victims left behind. Stream on hulu.

May 24, 2023

