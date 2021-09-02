Ida's remnants deluge New York, New Jersey with flooding rain, tornadoes

A flash flood emergency was declared in New York City for the first time.

The remnants of Hurricane Ida are dumping flooding rain and spawning tornadoes across the Northeast late Wednesday.

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy quickly declared an emergency with 3 to 5 inches of rain falling per hour in some locations across the tristate area.

"We will use every resource at our disposal to ensure the safety of New Jerseyans," Murphy tweeted. "Stay off the roads, stay home, and stay safe."

In Passaic, northeast of New York City, the mayor also declared a state of emergency.

"We have too many areas where the flooding has gotten so bad that cars are stuck and we have bodies underwater," Passaic Mayor Hector Carlos Lora said in a video posted to Facebook. "We are now retrieving bodies."

He was not specific about how many people may have been killed or injured in the floods.

In New York City, a flash flood emergency was declared for the first time as subway stations were turned into waterfalls and Midtown streets became rivers. New York City also declared a state of emergency.

Every subway line in the city was suspended, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, due to so many flooded stations. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told ABC station WABC that people were being evacuated from subway cars stuck underground.

At Newark Liberty Airport in New Jersey, a baggage area was flooded and flights were grounded.

"We're experiencing severe flooding due to tonight’s storm," the airport's account tweeted. "All flight activity is currently suspended & travelers are strongly advised to contact their airline for the latest flight & service resumption information. Passengers are being diverted from ground-level flooded areas."

The U.S. Open, taking place in Queens, New York, had to pause one tennis match as the court was flooded -- despite there being a roof over the court -- due to rain coming in the side of the stadium.

Several homes were damaged in Mullica Hill, New Jersey, across from Philadelphia, after warnings went out about possible tornadoes.

"Gloucester County has experienced devastating storm damage," the county said in a statement. "It is likely that multiple tornadoes have touched down within our communities. Our Emergency Operations Center is fully activated with multiple local, county, state, and regional partners assessing damages and deploying resources."

In Gloucester County, 20-25 homes were "completely devastated," and roughly 100 more sustained some damage, when a tornado ripped through Harrison Township, Wednesday, the mayor of the Harrison Township told ABC News.

Mayor Lou Manzo said the community is "blessed" that no one died and only one person had to go to the hospital, but the damage to property across the township is "extensive," he said.

Fire and emergency personnel made "a few rescues" of people who became trapped after sheltering in their basement, according to the mayor.

There was also a "confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado" located near Woodbury Heights, New Jersey, at about 6:30 p.m. and another "confirmed large and destructive tornado" over Beverly, near Trenton, at 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Late Saturday, there were 113,000 customers without power in Pennsylvania, 76,000 in New Jersey and 32,000 in New York, according to poweroutage.us.

ABC News' Will Gretsky and Melissa Griffin contributed to this report.